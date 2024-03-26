Syra Health Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SYRA)

Syra Health’s (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 27th. Syra Health had issued 1,615,000 shares in its IPO on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $6,669,950 based on an initial share price of $4.13. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Syra Health Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of Syra Health stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Syra Health has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73.

Get Syra Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syra Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syra Health stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 2.21% of Syra Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Syra Health Company Profile

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syra Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syra Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.