StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.20.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter.
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
