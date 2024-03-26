StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.20.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

About Old Point Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Old Point Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

