Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 2.6% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.48. 221,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,154. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average is $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $89.21.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

