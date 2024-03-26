Eastside Distilling (EAST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect Eastside Distilling to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastside Distilling Stock Up 2.1 %

EAST stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastside Distilling

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

