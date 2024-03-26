Aqua Metals (AQMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect Aqua Metals to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aqua Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 34.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,597 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 384,871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

