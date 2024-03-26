Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $257.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,711,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,199. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.46 and its 200-day moving average is $231.50. The stock has a market cap of $363.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $196.14 and a 52 week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

