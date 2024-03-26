Anderson Hoagland & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.7% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.87. 7,858,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,227,790. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

