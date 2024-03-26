Anderson Hoagland & Co. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 652,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.37. 517,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.87. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

