Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

