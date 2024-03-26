Decred (DCR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.01 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last week, Decred has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.30 or 0.00038666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $435.24 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00110772 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00017462 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002820 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,945,170 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.