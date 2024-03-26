GXChain Price Hits $0.51 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $37.99 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000717 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001777 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000653 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.