Bend DAO (BEND) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $535,569.27 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000638 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Bend DAO
Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,458,902 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.
Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”
Buying and Selling Bend DAO
