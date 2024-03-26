Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $28,875.86 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00110772 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00038666 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00017462 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002820 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

