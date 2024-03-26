SALT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26,303.86 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, SALT has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $26,303.86 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007632 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00015763 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001716 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,470.83 or 0.99825966 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00012526 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00154114 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01897466 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $24,148.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.