Litecoin Cash Trading 19.4% Higher Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $3.40 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,730,059 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,697,637.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00675572 USD and is up 16.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $43.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

