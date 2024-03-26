Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $9.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $573.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $563.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.15. The company has a market cap of $218.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.10%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

