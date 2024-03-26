Legacy Bridge LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,471,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,551,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

