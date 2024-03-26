Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.45). 52,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 53,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.46).

Van Elle Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £38.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Van Elle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Van Elle’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

