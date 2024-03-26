First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $213,049,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after buying an additional 1,073,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth $121,554,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 889.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 511,143 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.77. 1,150,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,403. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.29. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. First Solar’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $125,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,883 shares of company stock worth $3,100,837. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FSLR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.