Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $1,308,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 222,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 70,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,782,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,923. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

