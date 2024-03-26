Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,488,000 after buying an additional 85,152 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,812,000 after purchasing an additional 300,725 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.08. The stock had a trading volume of 593,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $152.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

