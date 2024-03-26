HNZ Group (TSE:HNZ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of HNZ Group Inc. (TSE:HNZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.75 and last traded at C$18.75. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.69.
HNZ Group Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.75.
HNZ Group Company Profile
HNZ Group Inc provides helicopter transportation and related support services in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, the United States, Norway, and Southeast Asia. The company operates through four segments: Offshore Helicopter Transportation, Onshore Helicopter Transportation, Helicopter Repair and Maintenance, and All Other.
