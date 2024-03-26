Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $38.83. 3,545,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,405. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

