Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Trading Up 7.8%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $161.33 and last traded at $161.33. Approximately 212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.63.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.26.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.
