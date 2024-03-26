298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU) Shares Down 10%

298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 6,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 41,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
298835 (GBU.TO) Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36.
298835 (GBU.TO) Company Profile
Gabriel Resources Ltd. (Gabriel) is a Canada-based resource company. The Company operates through the exploration, evaluation and development of precious metal mining projects located in Romania segment. The Company owns equity interest in Rosia Montana Gold Corporation SA (RMGC), held by Minvest Rosia Montana SA (Minvest RM), a Romanian state-owned mining company.
