Legacy Bridge LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,160,000 after buying an additional 1,549,979 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,401,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 54,932 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.73. 14,993,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,451,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.