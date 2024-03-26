Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Shares Down 0.7%

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.80. Approximately 5,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 1,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $106.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services Dividend Announcement

About Eagle Financial Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

