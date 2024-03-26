EnerCare (TSE:ECI) Trading Down 0%

EnerCare Inc. (TSE:ECI – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$28.99 and last traded at C$28.99. 373,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 411,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.00.

EnerCare Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.99. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About EnerCare

Enercare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides home and commercial services, and energy solutions in Canada and the United States. It operates through Enercare Home Services, Sub-metering, and Service Experts segments. The Enercare Home Services offers water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners, and other HVAC rental products, protection plans, and related services.

