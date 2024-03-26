Titon (LON:TON) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.50 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.98). Approximately 20,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 6,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.01).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,291.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Titon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,666.67%.

In related news, insider Nicholas C. Howlett sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.96), for a total transaction of £17,480 ($22,090.23). Company insiders own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.

