Legacy Bridge LLC Trims Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 6,589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Equinix by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.00.

Equinix Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $792.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,259. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $672.88 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $850.76 and its 200 day moving average is $797.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

