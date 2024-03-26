Legacy Bridge LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,525 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. Sterling Infrastructure accounts for about 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $166,350.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,610,693.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,245 shares in the company, valued at $75,580,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $166,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,850 shares of company stock worth $10,997,015. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.54. The company had a trading volume of 337,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.88. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $116.36.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Articles

