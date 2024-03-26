Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,580 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.9% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.76. 2,821,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,318. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

