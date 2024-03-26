Anderson Hoagland & Co. Cuts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after acquiring an additional 99,406 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE RGA traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.24. 385,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.21 and a 12 month high of $193.44.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

