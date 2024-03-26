Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 294 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 1.5% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Trading Down 1.5 %

ETN stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $311.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,008. The firm has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $317.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.57.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

