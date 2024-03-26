Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 93 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 508.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 62.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 13.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials stock traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.18. 102,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,116. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.39 and a 200 day moving average of $198.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.09 and a 12-month high of $243.30.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,502,309.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,443. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

