Anderson Hoagland & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,558,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.30. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $226.39 and a 52 week high of $300.18.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

