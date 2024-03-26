Anderson Hoagland & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,552 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,133. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.