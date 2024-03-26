Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $37.31 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $37,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,659,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,758,699. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

