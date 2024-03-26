Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 51 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 176.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $355.95. 1,765,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $365.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.12. The company has a market cap of $177.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

