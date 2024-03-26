Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Post were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Post by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Post Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of POST stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.11. 391,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,815. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average of $91.53.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

