BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $11,600.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,668,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,669.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 20th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,600.00.
  • On Monday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $12,400.00.
  • On Thursday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $12,200.00.
  • On Monday, March 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.
  • On Friday, March 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $12,000.00.
  • On Monday, February 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.
  • On Friday, February 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $13,800.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. 42,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,598. The company has a market cap of $15.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

