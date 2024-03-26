BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $11,600.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,668,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,669.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,600.00.

On Monday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $12,400.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $12,200.00.

On Monday, March 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.

On Friday, March 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $13,800.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. 42,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,598. The company has a market cap of $15.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.