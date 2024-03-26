B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Trading Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 40,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 52,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

