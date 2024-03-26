Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Takes $742,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,272. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

