Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Takes $742,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,272. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.