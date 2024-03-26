iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.00. The stock had a trading volume of 384,859 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

