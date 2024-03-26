Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,794 Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPWealth LLP bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,545,000.
Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA DCOR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.00. 29,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,319. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $58.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63.
