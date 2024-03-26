Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFSV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.27. 645,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,673. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

