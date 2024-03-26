Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises 3.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 4.66% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $27,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VFVA traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.39. 22,715 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

