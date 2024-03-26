Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Has $3.61 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,656,000 after purchasing an additional 96,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $273,493,000.

BATS:EFG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,099 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $93.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

