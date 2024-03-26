Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,671,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 34,777 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,808,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,083. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.