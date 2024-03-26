Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Takes $750,000 Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned approximately 0.14% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XONE. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

XONE stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.